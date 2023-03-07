The new Mega Millions Lottery drawing happened tonight with the winning numbers being revealed. Find out the results for Tuesday, March 7, 2023, to see if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays. This event taking place in Florida that is at 11:00 PM (ET), which means new results have been made available. Today, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the winning numbers were released.

Participating in this two times a week game is simple because players just need to select five numbers in the range of 1 to 70 along with an extra one called Mega Ball from 1-25. There is an option known as Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. The other feature at disposal is Just the Jackpot Plays for three dollars more.

The top benefit in this is how low the ticket prices are being only two dollars each. It also has valuable prizes since the jackpot grows until a player wins it. Another advantage is that almost anyone can play because it is allowed in over 45 US States.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 15-69-28-25-22 and the Mega Ball number was 21. The estimated jackpot was 188 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any other prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $95.7 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.