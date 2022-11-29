Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set for tonight. Here you will find out the drawing results and winning numbers on the Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Tonight's jackpot is worth $305-million dollars

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $305-million-dollar Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday November 29, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set. Check if you have won the millionaire prize right below.

Mega Millions tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants do the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollarper play. And 3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions Lottery's prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing on Friday had one $1-million-dollar winner, and 11 people won $100,000. Therefore, the prize has increased by 12 million dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 52-46-20-37-23 and the Golden MegaBall number is 6. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The cash prize for tonight's drawing is an estimate $158.2 Million dollars.