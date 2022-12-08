Every Tuesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET), there is a new chance to win the Mega Millions Lottery's multi-million-dollar prize. Here, you will find out how to play the Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions Lottery is the biggest lottery in the U.S. as it has all over 47 localities to play the drawing. The Mega Million multi million-dollar drawings are held each Tuesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Each drawing could be watched on TV for several states, as well as the results and winning numbers are posted in their website minutes after.

To win in the Mega Millions drawing, the customer's ticket must have at least one number. The prize won will go as high as its possible depending on the numbers matched between the ticket and the drawing. The Mega Millions lowest prize is worth $2 to match the Golden Megaball number.

Another example, to win the second biggest prize money worth $1 million, the customer's ticket must match the five white numbers drawn that night. Otherwise, could be four white numbers and the golden megaball match, the prize would be $10,000.

How to play the Mega Milions Drawing?

Mega Millions tickets are $2 dollars per play. Those tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Also in the District of Columbia, as well as in the U.S. Virgin Islands, or it could be bought online via their website. Every customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Golden Megaball number from 1 to 25 to play for the drawing.

Each new drawing has a new jackpot for it depending on the prizes won in the last drawing event. According to Mega Millions Lottery website, when a customer wins the Mega Millions jackpot, the winner will choose how to be paid. It could be either the cash option or the annual payout. However, the prize claim parameters vary from state to state. Contact your Mega Millions lottery for detailed information.

To determine the amount of the prize members of the Mega Millions group will meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings. Lottery Directors and finance representatives share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate the total sales that are projected for those drawings, according to the lottery's website.