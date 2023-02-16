After several comings and goings, Megan Fox deleted all the photos she had with MGK from her Instagram and they have been seen involved in a scandal. Here, check out who would be the woman with whom the singer cheated on the actress.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have established themselves as one of the most interesting and iconic couples in Hollywood for the past three years, along with their friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. However, it seems that the love between the duo is on the rocks and everything indicates that they have gone their separate ways.

The actress made a drastic decision and gave a hint about what had happened between them by deleting all the photos she had with the singer and uploading a photo of herself with a peculiar description. She quoted Beyoncé's song, Pray You Catch Me, from the Lemonade album. Which alluded to the cheating that the pop star had by her husband, Jay-Z.

She used the lyrics and wrote "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath". Apparently, the recently engaged couple will not make it to the altar or even say "I do" and all because of an infidelity on MGK's part. Here, check out who is the alleged woman involved in the scandal...

Who would Machine Gun Kelly have cheated on Megan Fox with?

Finally it was revealed that the alleged reason for their separation and everything indicates that the actress found the artist with another woman. This would be his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, who has been touring with MGK since May of last year. After some time rocking out together, fans began to spread rumors that they were a couple.

However, now she has been involved in a scandal and everything indicates that she would be the third in discord of the couple. The media launched the news pretty fast and the young guitarist decided to come out to deny it.

Her management team contacted Page Six and assured that "she has been unnecessarily dragged into the media based on meritless accusations made on social media" and that "Any suggestion that she ever acted unprofessionally or got out of her relationship is false".

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen together during Valentine's Day, so they are trying to patch things up between them. In addition, the guitarist is also in a couple and has been quite damaged by the rumors, whose veracity is still unknown.