It seems that Megan Fox and MGK have ended their long relationship. The news made fans and internet users go crazy, so here you can find the funniest reactions on the web.

Megan Fox has said enough is enough and everything indicates that the actress has ended her relationship with singer Machine Gun Kelly, after being together for three years. Both were engaged in January 2022 in El Dorado Beach, so soon they were going to say "I do" and throw the house out the window in a luxurious ceremony.

But it seems that they could not get the happy ending and all because of a third party in discord. That's right, the singer is believed to have been unfaithful to the actress. This morning, Fox took to deleting all the photos they had together on their social networks and began to follow several celebrities, such as Harry Styles, Eminem and Timothée Chalamet.

In addition, she posted a picture of herself where she wrote a phrase from Beyonce's popular song, Pray You Catch Me, from the album Lemonade. It alluded to the cheating that the pop star had by her husband, Jay-z. So the rumors continue, especially after the 36-year-old actress wrote "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath" in the description.

What are the best Megan Fox and MGK breakup memes?