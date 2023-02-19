Megan Fox returned to Instagram and made several statements about her love status and her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Here, check out what the 36-year-old actress had to say.

Megan Fox returned to social media after deleting her Instagram account following her alleged engagement breakup with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The couple had been together for almost three years and have established themselves as one of the strangest and most interesting duos in Hollywood, but it seems that love has run out.

According to several rumors, MGK would have cheated on the actress with her guitarist. Sophie Lloyd has been touring with the bloody valentine singer since May last year and after a while of rocking out together, fans started spreading rumors that they were romantically involved.

Hoax theories gained momentum after Fox made a strange post before deleting her user. She posted a photo of herself with a peculiar description, which read "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath", alluding to Beyonce's song Pray You Catch Me. Now, the actress is back but to talk about her current status....

Megan Fox denied Machine Gun Kelly's infidelity

The actress reopened her Instagram account (@meganfox) to talk about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly and end the mystery. Through a post, she confessed that there was no infidelity on the singer's part and assured that all the breakup rumors seem to have been written by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot that specializes in dialogue.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, Al bots or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now", she wrote.