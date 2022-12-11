Second season of ‘The White Lotus’ has come to an end. One of the characters that have stolen the show is Daphne Sullivan, portrayed by Meghann Fahy. Check out more about this actress.

Second season of ‘The White Lotus’ has come to an end, and fans expect this HBO drama to get renewed for a third. This time, one of the characters that have stolen the show is Daphne Sullivan, portrayed by Meghann Fahy.

Fahy is no stranger to being in successful series and projects. However, this could be her breakout role. “I mean, as far as just, like, meeting people on the street, who said that they love the show, it was such a lovely experience,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar.

As she gets accustomed to fame, she says that being on a show this big has been “an adjustment” and that there have been times where she felt “overwhelmed.” But, with the spotlight on her, there’s no way to deny that she will surely get other opportunities. So, check out more about this actress.

How old is Meghann Fahy?

Fahy is 32 years old, as she was born on April 25, 1990. She was born in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, USA. She has been acting since she was a teenager, and one of her first roles was in an episode of Gossip Girl.

How tall is Meghann Fahy?

She is 1.62 meters tall. Despite starting with minor roles on television, her big break came on Broadway, where she had her debut role in Next to Normal. Before that, she was considering becoming a therapist.

Is Meghann Fahy married?

It appears that Fahy is currently single. US Weekly reports that she started dating Billy Magnussen in 2017, but it appeared they have split. Their last red carpet appearance was in January 2020, and they no longer follow each other on social media.

Meghann Fahy’s Movies and TV Shows

Before ‘The White Lotus’, Fahy was known for her roles in series such as One Life to Live, The Good Wife, Chicago Fire, Blue Bloods, Deception. However, her first role as regular was The Bold Type, in which she worked during four seasons.