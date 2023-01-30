In addition to physical health, taking care of one's mental health is crucial to being a healthy person. Psychologist Sabrina Iori, a specialist in treating high-risk patients, shares tips on maintaining good mental hygiene and assisting someone with suicidal tendencies.

Mental health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. Without it, leading a healthy life becomes challenging. Here, you can find effective tips for maintaining mental hygiene, as well as learn how to identify individuals with suicidal tendencies and the best ways to support them.

Bolavip consulted psychologist Sabrina Iori (License 78171), a graduate of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and current postgraduate student at the same university. With experience as a therapeutic companion and teacher of children with intellectual disabilities, Iori now works with individuals with suicidal tendencies and other high-risk populations.

According to Iori, suicide is most prevalent among adolescents and young adults (15-30 years old), and occurs more frequently in men. Among this group, there is a higher success rate when attempting suicide.

Tips to maintain good mental health

What is health? It is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being, not merely the absence of disease. To maintain good mental hygiene, psychologist Sabrina Iori recommends:

. Stay active. Physical exercise is important as it boosts dopamine levels, also known as the "happy hormone", helping to maintain activity levels.

. Sustain support networks. This refers to social connections with friends, family, and colleagues, not virtual networks. Support can be found here.

. Set short, medium, and long-term goals. This helps with planning and projecting ahead.

. Pay attention to warning signs. To prevent suicide, seeking help when needed is crucial, such as during a profound and unbearable sadness, loss of support network, or death of a loved one.

. Suicide has multiple causes. When feelings of wanting to leave this world arise, relying on support networks may not be enough and seeking professional help is necessary. This is where a psychologist can assist.

How to help a mentally affected person?

Individuals with mental health issues may not show obvious signs of distress. When suspecting someone may have suicidal thoughts, signs to look for include a consistently sad mood (not necessarily depression, which is a specific diagnosis), changes in behavior, and facing challenges such as job loss.

Sabrina Iori recommends directly asking, without hesitation: "Are you considering taking your own life?" This may seem challenging, but it is a common misconception that asking about suicide will worsen the situation or plant the idea. Actually, most people are relieved to be asked and often respond because they want to live and need help.

It's important to differentiate between expressions of hopelessness. For instance, when someone says they don't want to live, it's crucial to ask more questions such as "Why don't you want to live?" and "What do you mean by that?" Asking directly is key, and the belief that discussing suicide will worsen the situation is another myth. In fact, speaking openly about it is essential as it is a common experience and the person is likely in distress. If you are unsure how to approach the situation, consider recommending professional help.

A mental health professional will assess the patient's risk for suicide, including potential self-harm behavior, which may result from emotional distress. It is crucial to be aware of these warning signs and promptly seek the help of a specialist.

Overt manifestations of suicidal wishes

If a person manifests suicidal desires, it is important not to leave him/her alone. Seek professional help immediately, preferably someone who specializes in suicide or high-risk patients. It is important to accompany the person with the professional, because when you do not have the tools to address it, this also becomes a problem for the person you are trying to help.

Sabrina Iori clarifies that it is necessary to recognize that there are different stages in suicide. One thing is the suicidal idealization, another the planning and another the suicidal act itself. And also, something very different is parasuicide. This is not a suicide per se, but an action that did not have the ultimate goal of ending one's life, but was on the verge of doing so.

For example, a person who takes more sleeping pills than he needs and whoever finds him thinks he was trying to end his life. In reality, what he/she was looking for was to get rid of painful emotions. In this case, it must be made clear that this person's purpose was not suicide per se.

Culture, social pressures, triggers and protective factors

We should not underestimate the role of the culture and society in which a person lives. Family pressures, the values we acquire through education, the social context are factors that should not be overlooked, taking into account the multi-causality of this problem. A better understanding of the culture and society in which the person is immersed can help us to better understand his or her situation.

There are also protective factors. For example, one of them is the appearance or presence of children at home, social support (here we return to the issue of maintaining good support networks), a good therapeutic relationship. It is important that the patient has good communication with the professional.