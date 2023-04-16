The 2023 Met Gala is just a few weeks away and preparations have already begun. Invitations have been sent out and the ticket price has been revealed, which has caused a few price drops. Here, check out how much it costs to attend the luxurious event.

The countdown to this year's Met Gala has already begun and we will soon see the top celebrities pay tribute to one of the designers who has made history in the industry: Karl Lagerfeld. The fashion icon passed away in February 2019 and one of his closest friends, Anna Wintour, has organized the event in his honor.

The full guest list has not yet been revealed, but it has been confirmed who will host. Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer have been chosen as co-chairs of the event. The event will be streamed live starting at 6PM via Vogue's official YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter channels.

The broadcast will be hosted by actor La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg and comedian Chloe Fineman. While Emma Chamberlain will return as a special correspondent for the leading fashion magazine. The official theme for this edition is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and the dress code is In honor of Karl.

How much will celebrities have to pay to attend?

Although many fans thought that the invited stars should not have to pay anything, they were wrong. Page Six confirmed that tickets have been sent out for elite members, but many opted out of the event. Many donors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art will skip this year's event, due to a large price increase.

According to several sources, the ticket price went from $30,000 per person to $50,000. "These people are already donating so much, to then ask for that much is a lot", one source told the media outlet. Another source was more nonchalant and said "For every person who decides not to go, 20 people will line up behind them and beg to come".

It is rumored that some designers are evaluating the possibility of not attending the luxurious event, organized by Anna Wintour. However, it is not an easy decision to make, because it is likely that if they do not confirm their attendance, it is likely that they will not be invited again.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan has not been invited and this is because the editor-in-chief of the U.S. edition of Vogue magazine carefully selected this year's guests, as she said she was going to be pickier about who received the ticket.