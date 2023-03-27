It's almost time for the Met Gala 2023, which will celebrate the legacy of late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is regarded as one of the most important creative minds in fashion. However, not everyone is fan of his opinions.

We’re five weeks ahead of the Met Gala 2023, which will celebrate the legacy of late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is regarded as one of the most important creative minds in fashion. However, since announcing the theme, there have been some voices against it.

The Gala, which takes place the first Monday of May (1st), will welcome A-list celebrities to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts, as it is celebrated in benefit of the Costume Institute. The stars confirmed as co-chairs are: Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.

Organized by the legend Anna Wintour, the Gala has become one of the most prestigious events of the year, as well as a pop culture landmark. However, this year, many fans and fashion enthusiasts aren’t happy with celebrating Lagerfeld, despite his artistic genius. Here, check out why.

Why is the Met Gala 2023 theme controversial?

Lagerfeld is mostly known for his work as creative director of Fendi and Chanel, as well as his designs for brands such as Balmain, Patou and Chloé. However, he was also known for his remarks, which often were considered fatphobic and misogynistic.

As the Fashion Magazine recounts, Lagerfeld’s opinions of women’s bodies were exclusionary and hurtful. For example, he defended size-exclusive runaways in 2009 saying that “no one wants to see curvy women.”

Another remark that has also been perceived as pervasive was his stance on the Me Too Movement. In 2018, he said he was “fed up” with it, and questioned why some women took years to publicly share their stories of sexual assault.

While he was gay, he also publicly said that he didn’t support equal marriage, and he also spoke against Germany’s decision to open its borders to refugees. So, while it’s clear that Lagerfeld was one of the biggest designers of his time, some see that this tribute comes too early to forgive.