The Met Gala is not only one of the most exclusive fashion events among the stars, but also one of the most anticipated moments. Here, check out what this year's theme will be and when it will take place.

We're finally just two months away from the Met Gala 2023 and it's time to find out more about this year's edition, such as the theme that was selected and when it will take place. Last year we watched as celebrities wore their best outfits to take a stroll down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as they made their way to the benefit dinner.

The final theme selected was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, to showcase some of the qualities of the celebrities, as well as a thoughtful analysis of inequality, inclusion and diversity. All fans and spectators waiting for the event to take place know that it is a few stars that always surprise.

One of them is Blake Lively, who at one point had been given the title of Met Ball queen. The official guest list has not yet been revealed, but it has been confirmed that Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer will co-chair the evening.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2023?

This year's theme will be quite special and will honor one of fashion's great pioneers. The annual celebration will pay tribute to the iconic Karl Lagerfeld. The museum confirmed, through a statement during Paris Fashion Week, that the spring exhibition theme will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The dress code will be subject to 'In honor of Karl'.

The legendary figure passed away during 2019 at the age of 85 after suffering from some health complications in January. Soon after, he was admitted to the American Hospital in Paris but on February 18, the sad news of his passing and his cause of death, which was related to pancreatic cancer, was released.

Now, it is estimated that many of the artists, collaborators and friends will be present at the gala in order to pay a beautiful tribute to his career and what better way than wearing outfits inspired by him and his work.

When will the Met Gala 2023 be held?

The Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, will take place this spring. On the first Monday of May we will see the most relevant stars make their grand arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and show the designs they have chosen to honor the designer. It is not yet known at what time it will be broadcast, so we will have to wait to know some details.