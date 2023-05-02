On Monday night took place one of the most anticipated events for the great figures of the elite, the popular Met Gala. There we saw some celebrities dazzle with their outfits and others not so much. Roger Federer, Dua Lipa,Penelope Cruz and Michaela Coel were co-chairs.
Anna Wintour is in charge of organizing the evening, where we saw her wearing a re-edition of a Chanel Haute Couture floral dress. Two of the most popular singers of the generation, Jared Leto and Doja Cat, wore two very peculiar outfits for the occasion.
This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and the dress code was to be strictly In Honor of Karl. So the artists decided to pay tribute to him dressed as his cat, Choupette, who was one of the designer's unconditional loves.