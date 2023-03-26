The countdown to the Met Gala 2023 has already begun and we are just over a month away from seeing another edition of the luxurious event. Here, check out when it is and where.

The famous Met Gala is one of the most awaited moments of the year and many stars are looking forward to the invitation to the exclusive charity event, whose theme this year will be dedicated to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The dress code will be quite strict and Anna Wintour has already said that some celebrities will not be on the list.

Some of them are the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, along with their mother Kris. This was nothing personal from the Vogue editor, but she has confessed that this year she will be quite selective with the people attending. It was also rumored that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might not be invited either, although it was not confirmed yet.

Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer have been selected to co-chair the event. So far there is no word on who will make up the list of A-list celebrities we will see that night, but in the meantime, here you can check out when it will take place and where...

Where and when will the Met Gala 2023 take place?

The Costume Institute's benefit gala, better known as the Met Gala, will take place this spring. The first Monday in May will see the most relevant stars make their grand arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to show the designs they have chosen to pay tribute to the iconic designer.

That's when the famous staircase will become a luxurious catwalk for the celebrities to show off their looks chosen for the occasion. Expectations are always high and nothing but the best is expected. One of those who has fulfilled this condition in all editions has been Blake Lively.

Will the Met Gala 2023 be broadcast live?

It has not yet been confirmed if this year's edition will be broadcast on any platform, YouTube channel or website. However, it is expected that the fashion magazines will share some of the celebrities' step-by-step walk down the iconic staircase. Harper's BAZAAR UK channel has always uploaded some videos to their accounts showing the best looks.