The Met Gala is just over a month away and the stars are already preparing their outfits, which will honor a great designer. Here, check out who has never been invited before.

The event organized by Anna Wintour is not only a charity dinner, but also a favorite place for the stars to dress up in great themed outfits and put their best foot forward. This year's Met Gala will be held on the first Monday in May and the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be the site of the tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

The dess code of this edition has been specially chosen to remember with grandeur and elegance the late fashion designer, who is remembered for his work for Chanel and Fendi. The editor-in-chief of the American edition of Vogue magazine was one of his great friends, so this will be a very special evening for her.

The full guest list has not yet been announced, but some names have already been revealed. The first thing that was confirmed was that this year there will be no Kardashians or Jenners at the event, because the editor has become stricter. While Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer have been selected to co-chair.

Which celebrities have never attended the Met Gala?

The list of celebrities who have not been invited or simply have not attended is quite long but what is most striking is not the number, but who are the ones who have never walked down those stairs at the luxurious event. Many important industry figures complete the names of those excluded and here we bring you 37 of them: