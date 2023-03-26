The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in fashion and entertainment. Organized by American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, it also counts with some celebrities who are designed as co-chairs.

The Met Gala, which is held with the purpose of raising funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, ranks among the most prestigious events of the year. As it is considered the “Oscars of Fashion,” it’s not strange that all the A-list celebrities want a seat at the party.

On the first Monday of May, the stairs of the Met is where fashion and pop culture meet. While there is (at least in theory) a “strict” dress code which should follow the theme of the year, fans and fashion connoisseurs don’t miss the opportunity to praise or criticize celebrities for their choices (or the brand/designer they represent).

While attendees might give their own interpretation of the theme to justify their garments, there is no cheating when it comes to the guests list. Curated and carefully supervised by American Vogue editor in chief, the myth and legend, Anna Wintour, not everyone can get an invitation. However, there are a group of celebrities who get the honor to co-host the event with her. Here’s the list for this year.

Celebrities who are co-hosting the 2023 Met Gala

As we said before, the list is curated by Wintour herself and only she (and her collaborators) know who are invited beforehand. However, there are always leaks. The only celebrities that are confirmed are the co-chairs.

This year, the co-chairs are pop star Dua Lipa, writer and actress Michaela Coel, Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz and tennis legend Roger Federer, whose friendship with Wintour is well-known and documented.

Meanwhile, the Gala’s theme will honor the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2021, and it’s titled “In honor of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Lagerfeld is mostly known for his work at Chanel and Fendi.