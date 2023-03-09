There are only two months left to see the stars parade their most elegant garments in honor of Karl Lagerfeld on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Here, check out who's been invited so far.

The Costume Institute Benefit, better known in the industry as the Met Gala, is back with a new edition. Not just anyone will get an invitation to show off their outfits on the steps of the iconic museum located in New York, but quite the opposite. Anna Wintour will be in charge of putting together the lavish guest list and some names have already been revealed.

Blake Lively is expected to be one of the first to be confirmed, especially after being crowned the queen of the event after her participation in recent years. The theme that was selected will aim to honor one of the great pioneers of fashion, designer Karl Lagerfeld.

During 2021, the sad news of his passing was announced after health complications caused by pancreatic cancer. Now, it's time to bring back his designs and honor his legacy in a big way, during the event to be held on May 1. The official dress code is titled, In honor of Karl or Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Which stars were invited to the 2023 Met Gala?

It is still too early to know all the stars who have been invited to participate in the annual charity event being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. So far it has been confirmed that several celebrities will be headlining the evening and have been selected as co-chairs. Among them are Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer and of course, Anna Wintour.

A source close to the organization of the event told Page Six that the editor-in-chief of Vogue will leave out the Kardashian-Jenner clan this year. The media outlet revealed that Wintour is being very strict with the names that will appear on the guest list, which will kick off the show. For this reason, neither Kris nor any of her daughters will receive an entry in this edition.

However, the portal spoke to a source close to Kim and assured that this is not true. So it is not yet known what will happen with the family at the 2023 Met Gala. We will have to wait until May 1 or until any of the influencers confirm their presence at the event.