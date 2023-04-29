Bad news... Blake Lively will not attend the 2023 Met Gala. This caused a big surprise, as everyone was waiting to see her outfit on the red carpet. Here, check out why she won't be attending.

Blake Lively has become an icon of the Met Gala, especially for being one of the celebrities who has attended more times, having a total of 10 attendances. Her first time at the luxurious event was in the 2008 edition, where she wore a beautiful Ralph Lauren dress. It was only a week before the premiere of the last episode of Gossip Girl and she decided to take the red carpet by storm, in the best Serena Vanderwoodsen style.

Although she has always been one of the best dressed and most elegant stars, her latest outfits have been some of the most memorable. In 2014 she decided to wear a Gucci dress with a V-neckline, while in 2016 she wore a dress with embroidery, slits and many impressive details. For 2017 her style mutated and we saw how Versace created for her one of the most iconic garments: a tight dress with feathers in different shades of blue.

All her outfits have always been impressive and that is why she has established herself as the queen of the red carpets, especially after owning all the looks in the Met editions. In 2018, the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination took place, where we saw her arrive with a unique dress, which took 600 hours to make.

Why Blake Lively will not attend the Met Gala 2023?

After her last appearance at the event, where she left speechless all those who saw the transformation of her dress that paid homage to the architecture of New York City, many fashion fans and the actress were waiting for her triumphant return on the red carpet. However, Blake confirmed that she will not be attending this year's edition.

Despite being invited, the 35-year-old star confirmed at the Tiffany & Co. store reopening celebration that she would not be attending the luxurious event. However, she confessed to reporters that she will be watching the looks of those attending and even joked that she will be wearing the Met Gala 2022 look "on her couch on Monday".

She hasn't said why she won't be present, but she recently welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds, so this could be one of the reasons why she prefers to stay at home with her family. Here are some of her most memorable dresses she wore...