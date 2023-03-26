Shakira is the #1 celebrity of the moment and is on everyone's lips, due to her latest songs and what happened in her personal life. Here, check if she could attend the Met Gala 2023.

Shakira has been under the spotlight for the past few years, not only for her music, but also for her scandalous split with former soccer player Gerard Piqué. Although she was already recognized worldwide, her collaboration with Bizarrap has taken her to another level and there is no one who doesn't know what is going on in her life.

The organization of the Met Gala 2023 has already begun and Anna Wintour is in charge of sending the invitation to the luxurious and exclusive event to the most important stars of the moment. There are several spots available now that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been eliminated from the lists, because the Vogue editor is being quite strict.

The event, which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, will pay tribute to one of the world's most famous fashion designers and the theme this year will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, while the dress code is In honor of Karl. Here, check if the Colombian singer could attend for the first time...

Will Shakira attend the Met Gala 2023?

The list of stars invited to this year's Met Gala has not yet been released, but expectations are high. Many are wondering if Shakira might receive an invitation to the luxurious event for the first time in all her years in the industry. Now that she is the #1 artist and one of the most relevant celebrities of the moment, it is considered a possibility.

Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and Roger Federer were Wintour's choice of hostesses. However, many other figures usually have a large presence at the event and are the most anticipated, as is the case of Blake Lively, whose looks on the red carpet have been marked in the history of the charity gala.

The rumor that the Colombian singer might attend the dinner started to be spread by internet users, so many fans are waiting for Shakira to make her big appearance on those popular stairs on May 1st. Her presence has not yet been confirmed but it will be just a matter of waiting until the guest list is revealed.