The countdown to the much-anticipated Met Gala has begun and it's time for the biggest stars to dress their best for the exclusive charity gala. Here, check out how to watch this year's edition via streaming.

The 2023 Met Gala is just a few weeks away and it's time to see Hollywood's biggest celebrities hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The lavish event will take place on Monday, May 1 and several media outlets will be covering the event. Although the full guest list has not yet been revealed, it has already been confirmed who will be the hosts and some guests.

Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer have been chosen as co-chairs, along with the evening's organizer Anna Wintour. Many of the artists and businessmen who were going to perform decided not to do so in advance due to the increase in ticket prices, which went from $30,000 to $50,000 per person.

This year's edition will have a special theme and will be dedicated to designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2019. He was loved by his peers and had great friends in the fashion industry, Wintour being one of them. So the official theme of this gala benefit is titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and the dresscode will be In honor of Karl.

How to watch the Met Gala 2023 Live Streaming

On the first Monday of May this year, one of the most luxurious events in the industry will take place, the Met Gala. The arrival of the celebrities will be broadcasted by several media and one of them will be the official Vogue social media channels (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter). This will take place from 6 PM EST, according to the official site of the iconic fashion magazine.

This time it will be La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Chloe Fineman who will host the live broadcast. While Emma Chamberlain will return as a special correspondent for the brand. However, this is not the only way to watch the event live that day. E! will also be responsible for doing its own coverage of the night and it will be available on its YouTube channel.