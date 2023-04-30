The 2023 Met Gala, as it’s tradition, will take place on May 1 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts to collect funds in benefit of the Costume Institute. Check out everything you need to know about Karl Lagerfeld, who is the theme of this year.

Met Gala 2023 theme: Who is Karl Lagerfeld? All you need to know about the designer

The 2023 Met Gala, as it’s tradition, will take place on May 1 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts to collect funds in benefit of the Costume Institute. Many celebrities, including co-chairs Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, will be attending the event, who will also celebrate late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

The Gala is organized by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and in recent years, the event has passed from being a fashion-niche occasion to one a pop culture landmark. Every year, the Gala follows a theme which goes hand-in-hand with the collection at the Costume Institute.

Some of the themes throughout the years have celebrated fashion in countries such as China and India, fashion brands such as Balenciaga or Chanel, designers such as Alexander McQueen and more general movements such as punk, camp and more. Here, check out why this year, Karl Lagerfeld is receiving the honor.

Why is Karl Lagerfeld the theme of the Met Gala this year?

Karl Lagerfeld was a German fashion designer, artist and photographer. He is mostly known for being the creative director of Chanel, the French fashion house, from 1983 until his death in 2018. However, he was also the creative director of the Italian house Fendi.

Lagerfeld is often credited as one of the most influential designers of his generation, competing with Yves Saint Laurent. He was the one who gave Chanel, which was considered an almost dead brand, a new life in the 80s, a second life with groundbreaking and modern designs.

“There’s no one like Karl. I mean, he was just a completely exceptional person. He was a linguist, he was an historian, he was a designer, he was a decorator, he was a philanthropist, he was an humanitarian, he was witty, he was wicked (...) He was this kind of larger-than-life figure,” Wintour said back in 2019 during the Women in The World event.

However, Lagerfeld was also a controversial figure, especially due to his views on body image (with comments that are considered fatphobic), as well as other polemic ideas about the Me Too movement, immigration and more.