The Met Gala, organized by Vogue, is one of the main fashion events of the year. Also known as the Met Ball, it’s a fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts. This year, it will celebrate the legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld.
As one of the most prestigious events, many celebrities, of different films including film, television, theater, business, sports, politics and social media, are invited to attend. This year, the co-chairs include Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole and Penelope Cruz.
The Gala is also known for honoring a theme, which imposes a strict dress code for all the attendees. The theme is usually in line with the museum’s exhibit. Over the years, many designers, fashion brands, traditions and movements have served as a theme. Check out all of them in order.
Met Gala: List of themes
Karl Lagerfeld will be one of the designers to be honored at the Met Gala, after Rei Kawakubo, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Gianni Versace, or Charles James. Many themes have also celebrated the styles of certain time periods, such as the Gilded Age or the Belle Epoque. Here’s the full list by year:
1973 - The World of Balenciaga
1973 - The 10s, the 20s, the 30s: Inventive Clothes: 1909–1939
1974 - Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design
1975 - American Women of Style
1976 - The Glory of Russian Costume
1977 - Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove
1978 - Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes
1979 - Fashions of the Habsburg Era: Austria-Hungary
1980 - The Manchu Dragon: Costumes of China, the Chi'ng Dynasty
1981 - The Eighteenth-Century Woman
1982 - La Belle Époque
1983 - Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design
1984 - Man and the Horse
1985 - Costumes of Royal India
1986 - Dance
1987 - A Tribute to Diana Vreeland
1988 - From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 1837-1877
1989 - The Age of Napoleon: Costume from Revolution to Empire, 1789-1815
1990 - Theatre de la Mode - Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture
1991 - No theme
1992 - Fashion and History: A Dialogue
1993 - Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style
1994 - Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western Dress
1995 - Haute Couture
1996 - Christian Dior
1997 - Gianni Versace
1998 - Cubism and Fashion
1999 - Rock Style
2001 - Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years
2003 - Goddess: The Classical Mode
2004 - Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century
2005 - The House of Chanel
2006 - AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion
2007 - Poiret: King of Fashion
2008 - Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy
2009 - The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion
2010 - American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity
2011 - Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty
2012 - Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations
2013 - Punk: Chaos to Couture
2014 - Charles James: Beyond Fashion
2015 - China: Through the Looking Glass
2016 - Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology
2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between
2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion
2020 - About Time: Fashion and Duration (Canceled)
2021 - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion
2022 - In America: An Anthology of Fashion
2023 - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty