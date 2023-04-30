The Met Gala, organized by Vogue, is one of the main fashion events of the year. In 2023, it will honor the legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld. Here's the list of all the Met Gala themes over the years.

The Met Gala, organized by Vogue, is one of the main fashion events of the year. Also known as the Met Ball, it’s a fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Costume Institute of the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Arts. This year, it will celebrate the legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld.

As one of the most prestigious events, many celebrities, of different films including film, television, theater, business, sports, politics and social media, are invited to attend. This year, the co-chairs include Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole and Penelope Cruz.

The Gala is also known for honoring a theme, which imposes a strict dress code for all the attendees. The theme is usually in line with the museum’s exhibit. Over the years, many designers, fashion brands, traditions and movements have served as a theme. Check out all of them in order.

Met Gala: List of themes

Karl Lagerfeld will be one of the designers to be honored at the Met Gala, after Rei Kawakubo, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Gianni Versace, or Charles James. Many themes have also celebrated the styles of certain time periods, such as the Gilded Age or the Belle Epoque. Here’s the full list by year:

1973 - The World of Balenciaga

1973 - The 10s, the 20s, the 30s: Inventive Clothes: 1909–1939

1974 - Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

1975 - American Women of Style

1976 - The Glory of Russian Costume

1977 - Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove

1978 - Diaghilev: Costumes and Designs of the Ballets Russes

1979 - Fashions of the Habsburg Era: Austria-Hungary

1980 - The Manchu Dragon: Costumes of China, the Chi'ng Dynasty

1981 - The Eighteenth-Century Woman

1982 - La Belle Époque

1983 - Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design

1984 - Man and the Horse

1985 - Costumes of Royal India

1986 - Dance

1987 - A Tribute to Diana Vreeland

1988 - From Queen to Empress: Victorian Dress 1837-1877

1989 - The Age of Napoleon: Costume from Revolution to Empire, 1789-1815

1990 - Theatre de la Mode - Fashion Dolls: The Survival of Haute Couture

1991 - No theme

1992 - Fashion and History: A Dialogue

1993 - Diana Vreeland: Immoderate Style

1994 - Orientalism: Visions of the East in Western Dress

1995 - Haute Couture

1996 - Christian Dior

1997 - Gianni Versace

1998 - Cubism and Fashion

1999 - Rock Style

2001 - Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

2003 - Goddess: The Classical Mode

2004 - Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

2005 - The House of Chanel

2006 - AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

2007 - Poiret: King of Fashion

2008 - Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy

2009 - The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion

2010 - American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity

2011 - Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

2012 - Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

2013 - Punk: Chaos to Couture

2014 - Charles James: Beyond Fashion

2015 - China: Through the Looking Glass

2016 - Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology

2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between

2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

2019 - Camp: Notes on Fashion

2020 - About Time: Fashion and Duration (Canceled)

2021 - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

2022 - In America: An Anthology of Fashion

2023 - Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty