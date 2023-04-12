Mia Goth is ready to start her Marvel era. The actor will join MCU’s movie Blade alongside Mahershala Ali. While details of the project has been kept under wraps, an industry insider reveals which role could be Goth's.

Goth is also set to reprise her role as Maxine for the third installment of the X trilogy, directed by Ti West, which recently announced its cast. She is also attached to star in the upcoming Guillermo del Toro’s remake of Frankenstein alongside Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac.

Meanwhile, Blade is set to be directed by Yann Demange from a script by Michael Starrbury on board to write the script. While plot details are being kept under wraps, as well as Goth’s role, an industry insider has the scoop of who she could play.

Who Goth could play in Blade?

Per the industry insider and Twitter account @MyTimeToShineHello, Goth will play Lilith. In the Marvel comics, there are two versions of the character: one is believed to be the daughter of Dracula, and she is also a very powerful vampire.

Meanwhile, the second one is a demon sorceress known as the "Mother of All Demons". While we don’t know if this is true, this insider has gotten right other Marvel cameos before, such as John Krasinski’s role as Reed Richards in Dr. Strange 2.

Blade is scheduled to release on Sept. 6, 2024. The film was first scheduled to come out this year, but it got delayed due to a change of directors. The movie will serve as a reboot of the character, who was first played by Wesley Snipes in a series of movies in the early 2000s.