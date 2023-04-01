Mia Goth is not only one of the most popular actresses of the generation, but her particular style has made viewers obsessed with her performances, being one of the favorites. Here, check out her upcoming movies.

Mia Goth is one of the actresses of the moment and thanks to her best horror work, she has been dubbed as the new scream queen, taking the place of the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis. Her performances in Pearl and X have been two of the best of her career and have given her great popularity.

One of her last works was in the movie Infinity Pool with Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman. There we saw her play Gabi, a character with vengeful and sadistic impulses.

She already has several projects in her sights and we will soon see her in other major film productions. According to several rumors, she may be collaborating with one of the biggest directors in the industry, Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro.

What are Mia Goth's upcoming movies?

Mia will finally make one of her final appearances in the X universe, starring in the conclusion of the Ti West trilogy. According to Indie Wire, the plot is set in 1985 in Los Angeles.

There, his character "gets the fame he always wanted, but it comes at a price." It is expected to explore in detail how the home video market hit the film and intimate video industry, the media outlet revealed.

It is believed that the film will be based on Shelley's story but will have many Del Toro-style twists and turns. If Goth accepts a role in the project, she could be playing the bride of Frankenstein, so we already know she will have some romantic overtones. The actress would share the screen with Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac.