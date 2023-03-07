The 95th Academy Awards will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12th at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles to put a glamorous end to the 2023 awards season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will celebrate the cinematography achievements of the year and the stars are ready to attend. 

Some of the biggest story of the year include the first time nominee Brendan Frasser’s “renaissance” or “Brenassaince,” thanks to his role in ‘The Whale,’ the success of the cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ and Cate Blanchett’s performance in Todd Field’s provocative ‘TÁR.’ 

Apart from Fraser, in the Best Actor and Best Actress category there are also several performers who are first-time nominees: Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy (Best Actor), Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, and Andrea Riseborough (Best Actress). But apart from this impressive line-up, there are several A-listers who will present. 

Full list of presenters for the 2023 Oscars 

Apart from the presenters, this year the ceremony will have performances from Rihanna, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux; and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Here is the full list of actors who will present awards: 

Halle Bailey
Antonio Banderas
Elizabeth Banks 
Jessica Chastain
John Cho
Andrew Garfield 
Hugh Grant
Danai Gurira
Salma Hayek 
Nicole Kidman
Florence Pugh 
Sigourney Weaver
Riz Ahmed 
Emily Blunt
Glenn Close
Jennifer Connelly 
Ariana Debose 
Samuel L. Jakcson 
Dwayne Johnson 
Michael B. Jordan 
Troy Kotsur 
Jonathan Majors
Melissa McCarthy 
Janelle Monáe 
Deepika Padukone 
Questlove 
Zoe Saldaña

Remember that you can watch the ceremony live from ABC (8 PM ET), and live stream from fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. 