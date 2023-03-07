The 2023 Oscars are almost here (Sunday, March 12th) and, apart from the nominees and performers, there will be several A-listers who will present awards. Check out the full list.

The 95th Academy Awards will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12th at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles to put a glamorous end to the 2023 awards season. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Oscars will celebrate the cinematography achievements of the year and the stars are ready to attend.

Some of the biggest story of the year include the first time nominee Brendan Frasser’s “renaissance” or “Brenassaince,” thanks to his role in ‘The Whale,’ the success of the cast of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ and Cate Blanchett’s performance in Todd Field’s provocative ‘TÁR.’

Apart from Fraser, in the Best Actor and Best Actress category there are also several performers who are first-time nominees: Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy (Best Actor), Michelle Yeoh, Ana de Armas, and Andrea Riseborough (Best Actress). But apart from this impressive line-up, there are several A-listers who will present.

Full list of presenters for the 2023 Oscars

Apart from the presenters, this year the ceremony will have performances from Rihanna, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux; and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Here is the full list of actors who will present awards:

Halle Bailey

Antonio Banderas

Elizabeth Banks

Jessica Chastain

John Cho

Andrew Garfield

Hugh Grant

Danai Gurira

Salma Hayek

Nicole Kidman

Florence Pugh

Sigourney Weaver

Riz Ahmed

Emily Blunt

Glenn Close

Jennifer Connelly

Ariana Debose

Samuel L. Jakcson

Dwayne Johnson

Michael B. Jordan

Troy Kotsur

Jonathan Majors

Melissa McCarthy

Janelle Monáe

Deepika Padukone

Questlove

Zoe Saldaña

Remember that you can watch the ceremony live from ABC (8 PM ET), and live stream from fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.