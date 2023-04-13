The fourth and final season of ‘Never Have I Ever,’ starring Maitrey Ramakrishnan, will hit Netflix in June. While Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison will come back as Paxton and Ben respectively, Devi will have a new love interest portrayed by Michael Cimino.

Michael Cimino’s profile: Age, height, movies and more of the Never Have I Ever actor

The fourth and final season of ‘Never Have I Ever,’ starring Maitrey Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison, will come out on Netflix in June. However, this time Devi (Ramakishnan) will have another love interest, the dreamy Ethan, who will be portrayed by actor Michael Cimino.

Cimino’s character is described as a “smoldering bad boy,” and per the first teaser trailer, Devi falls for him. As we’re intrigued as to how the story will go, especially as our girl famously reconciled with Ben (Lewison) at the end of Season 3, we also want to know more about Cimino.

You probably can recognize his face as he played the titular character in Hulu’s series ‘Love, Victor,’ which followed a closeted gay teenager who struggled to be himself. But there’s more to this actor, so here, you can check out everything you need to know.

How old is Michael Cimino?

Michael Cimino was born on November 10, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is 23 years old. He has always been passionate about acting, and started when he was eight years old. However, his professional career took off after he graduated high school.

How tall is Michael Cimino?

According to his IMDb page, Cimino is 5′ 10″ (1.78 m).

What is Michael Cimino’s ethnicity?

His father is of Italian-German ancestry and his mother is of Puerto Rican descent. In an interview with MTV, he described his family as “stereotypically Puerto Rican,” saying that “Family is everything in our culture.”

Michael Cimino’s movies and TV shows

He is most known for his role as Victor Salazar in Hulu’s series Love, Victor. He also appeared on Netflix’s teen comedy “Senior Year,” which starred Rebel Wilson. He has other roles in minor productions such as Shangri-La Suite, Annabelle Comes Home, Centurion XII. He also voices Kevin in the Disney Channel animated series Hamster & Gretel.

Michael Cimino’s social media: Instagram and Twitter

His Instagram account is @itsmichaelcimino, in which he posts updates of his life and work. He is also very active on Twitter, in which he has the user @_michaelcimino_.