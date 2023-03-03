Not only is Miley Cyrus set to release her eighth studio album, but she's planning to make it big by launching it with a Backyard Sessions of Endless Summer Vacation. Here, check out when to see the special and where.

Miley Cyrus is going through one of the best moments of her career. Flowers has become the #1 hit and has not stopped breaking records, such as being the fastest song to reach 600 million plays on Spotify. Now, the 30-year-old singer is ready to present her eighth album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, and to do it in a big way with a Backyard Session.

The Midnight Sky singer launched this section in 2012, when she posted several online videos of herself singing acoustic songs from classics. One of the most popular was Jolene, by her godmother Dolly Parton. It was so successful that it ended up becoming an intimate gitital series, which continued during 2015 with other versions, such as Don't Dream It's Over by Crowded House and Happy Together by The Turtles.

The last edition featured Gimme More by Britney Spears and Just Breathe by Pearl Jam, among others. Now it's time for the star to premiere the new album and also, exclusive material that will be captured in a television special, which will be broadcast on one of the most important streaming platforms and with which Miley is familiar.

When will Endless Summer Vacation be released?

Miley will premiere the special on March 10 at 1 PM ET and will feature all kinds of content, including interviews and an extensive set list that will include one of her classics, as well as a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright, according to Page Six. The release date was set because the 12-track LP will be released on the same day.

On which platform will Endless Summer Vacation be released?

The Endless Summer Vacation special is coming to the Disney+ platform, which means that after two decades, Miley will be back. The last collaboration they did together was Hannah Montana, so it will be one of the most anticipated moments in the industry.