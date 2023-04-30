Miley Cyrus' mother Tish, who has divorced from Billy Ray last year, is now ready to move on and get married again with Dominic Purcell. Here, check out everything you need to know about their realtionship.

Miley Cyrus is now one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, and she has grown all before our eyes. While she might be happy in her relationship with Maxx Morando, her mother Tish Cyrus’ is also ready to share her life with her boyfriend, Dominic Purcell, as she announced her engagement.

Cyrus, 55, who is also mom to Noah Cyrus, confirmed the news on her Instagram on Sunday night. "A thousand times…. YES <3 @dominicpurcell," she wrote in the caption with photos of them together.

In the picture, Tish shows her engagement ring. However, many fans of the Cyrus’ family don't know who Purcell is. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actor and their relationship.

Everything about Tish Cyrus and her boyfriend Dominic Purcell

Dominic Purcell is a British-Australian actor, 53. He is mostly known for his roles in Prison Break, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Blade: Trinity. He and Tish Cyrus have been dating since last November, at least, when they confirmed it on Instagram.

Tish Cyrus got divorced from Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley’s dad, last April. According to People Magazine, she filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by the magazine.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus is also engaged to Australian singer Firerose, who also appeared in Hannah Montana. They confirmed their engagement back in November 2022, and there are rumors that Miley doesn’t approve of the relationship.