Miley Cyrus has been one of the most influential celebrities of her generation thanks to her work as musician and actress. Here, check out how much is her net worth.

Miley Cyrus is set to release her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ on March 10th, with the first single ‘Flowers’ coming out on Jan. 13th. The singer has described the record as a “love letter to Los Angeles,” and the cover, which features her holding on to a trapeze, has already become a meme.

The 30-year-old singer has always known how to make people talk about her. Since her breakout role of ‘Hannah Montana’ on Disney Channel, Cyrus has grown in the public eye and has maintained herself as one of the most influential celebrities.

In her different “eras,” as stan-pop-culture defined them, Cyrus has embodied different ‘personas’ while exploring new musical genres and changing her style with more or less success, but always with purpose. As fans wait for her next reinvention, check out the impressive fortune the star has amassed during the years.

How much is Miley Cyrus worth?

Thanks to her two-decade long career, Cyrus is one of the biggest stars of her generation. Her first big break was her role as the teenage sensation Hannah Montana on Disney Channel, which helped her become a household name, tour the world and earn her first hits.

During her teenage years, she juggled between her musical and acting career, appearing in several movies such as “LOL,” “The Last Song” and “So Undercover;” while also releasing her first studio albums “Breakout,” and “Can’t Be Tamed.”

Her fourth studio album ‘Bangerz’ (2013) took her career to new heights, with singles such as “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” which is still is her highest hit (#2 on Billboard 200). In 2014, she made the Forbes’ Under 30 list at only 21 years old.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, this has made her amassed an estimated fortune of $160 million. Besides music and producing, Cyrus has also launched her foundation Happy Hippie, as well as being an investor in startups such as FanMade and Hers.