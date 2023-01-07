Miley Cyrus has started 2023 in style with her ‘New Year’s Eve’ special and the announcement of new music. While fans have speculated if the singer's new single will be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, she has been in a relationship for over a year.

Her eighth studio album will be released on March 10th. However, Cyrus has also been teasing her first single ‘Flowers,’ which seems to be a break-up song with lyrics such as “I can love me better that you can,” or “I can hold my own hand.”

The song will be out on January 13th, which happens to be the birthday of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. However, the 30-year-old has been in a stable relationship for over a year now. Here, check out who her boyfriend is.

Who is Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend? Meet Maxx Morando

Cyrus has been dating Maxx Morando, who is also a musician and an artist. The pair were seen attending the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles last November, and then were caught during Cyrus’ ‘New Year Eve’ special of 2022.

The singer also debuted a song called “You,” which many fans speculated to be about Morando. He is 24 years old, six years younger than Miley. According to E! News, they have been friends for a while, and "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians.”

He plays the drums for a band called Liily, but he also can play guitar. He was the drummer for the Regrettes from 2015 to 2018. Cyrus also confessed in an interview with Vogue last September that he helped design one of her festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl.

"This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl," she told the outlet about one of her outfits. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."