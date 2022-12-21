Miley Cyrus will celebrate New Year's Eve with her second NBC special. The singer knows how to throw a big party. Apart from Dolly Parton as her co-host, she will have several musical guests. Check out the lineup.

Miley Cyrus will celebrate New Year's Eve with her second NBC special. The singer knows how to throw a big party, and she will do so alongside Dolly Parton, who is her godmother. But, just as last year’s special, she will also bring some of her friends to perform.

In the last edition, comedian Pete Davidson was her co-host, and the guest performers include Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Anitta, Brandi Carlile and her younger sister Noah Cyrus. Everyone delivered great shows, and Miley even released her song “You.”

With the incredible success of the first special, NBC didn’t hesitate to give her another one. "Miley's inaugural New Year's Eve party was a smashing success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with lots of surprises and lots of fun,” Jen Neal, executive vice president of E! News and NBCUniversal Television said in a statement to Deadline.

The guest stars for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus announced on Twitter who will be the guest artists for her show: rapper Latto, singer Sia, the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, singer and songwriter Fletcher and Lily The Band. As usual, it’s an interesting lineup of artists and genres.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will take place in Miami on December 31. The show will premiere on NBC beginning at 10:30 PM ET, concluding around 12:30 AM. You can also watch it on PeacockTV.

On the other hand, Miley recently announced a new era of music. Her latest release was "Plastic Hearts," which was launched in November 2020. She also released a live album “Attention,” from her 2022 South America Tour.