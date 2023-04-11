Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday (April 11th). Here, check out all the details of their relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday (April 11th) by posting a photo of the two of them together, in which you can clearly see a diamond ring in the Stranger Thing star's hand. Of course, the news has put the Internet into a frenzy.

Bobby Brown is known for her breakout role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, as well as other roles in movies such as Enola Holmes for the streamer. Meanwhile, Bongiovi, who is one of the four sons of Jon Bon Jovi, is also an actor and model.

It’s not the first time that the couple have hinted at their commitment to each other, as the actress referenced her boyfriend as “her partner for life” earlier this year. Bobby Brown told WIRED Magazine that they met on Instagram, “We were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

How long have Bobby Brown and Bongiovi been dating?

Per reports, they have been together since June 2021. So, it’s not surprising that Bobby Brown captioned the image citing Taylor Swift’s Lover song: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” while Bongiovi simply wrote “Forever.”

They were first linked together after Bongiovi shared a selfie with Millie on Instagram with the caption "bff <3". However, they made their relationship official by November 1 of that same year, when the “Enola Holmes” actress posted a photo of the two sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye.

How old is Jake Bongiovi?

Of course, the news also comes as a surprise as they are both very young. Bobby Brown is 19, while Bongiovi is 20 years old. While some fans have reacted with happiness to the news, others expressed their shock.