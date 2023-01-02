Milo Ventimiglia is back with a new series that has nothing to do with ‘This Is Us.’ Instead of a devoted father, the actor will portray a criminal in the new ABC series 'The Company You Keep.' Check out what we know.

Milo Ventimiglia is back with a new series that has nothing to do with ‘This Is Us.’ The 45-year-old actor will now portray a con-man in ‘The Company You Keep,’ a new ABC drama. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Ventimiglia will also produce the show, who has finally released its first trailer. The series is based on ‘My Fellow Citizens,' a Korean production which ran out for more than 30 episodes. This version is written by Julia Cohen (Riverdale, Legion).

The show follows a high-stakes romance between Ventimiglia’s character and an undercover CIA agent, as they both try to complete their missions. Of course, feelings will make things complicated for them.

Who is in the cast of ‘The Company You Keep’?

Besides Ventimiglia, who plays Charlie, the show stars Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, the undercover agent. William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell and Polly Draper complete the cast.

The Company You Keep: Synopsys and trailer

According to the show’s logline Charlie and Emma “are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Release date: When is ‘The Company You Keep’ coming out?

The series will premiere on February 19th. The show is produced by 20th Television, Cohen will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Phil Klemmer, who is also an executive producer with Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff through their DiVide Pictures.