The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have been waiting for the second season to arrive on Prime Video, and it’s expected to come out this summer. However, news that Minnie Mills won’t return has shocked the viewers, as her character was one of the favorites from viewers.

She played Shayla in the first season of Jenny Han’s novel adaptation. While her character wasn’t part of the books and was created for the series, it had an important role in the show. She was the love interest of Steven, Belly’s older brother.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Mills shared the news of her exit saying thanks to her character. "Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person,” she wrote. However many fans are still confused about why she isn’t continuing on the show. Here’s what we know.

Minnie Mills says goodbye to Shayla in The Summer I Turned Pretty

In her post, Mills also wrote about how significant the part was for her, especially when referring to positive Asian representation on screen, as well as the love story between her character and Steven. She also wrote to fans:

"To everyone who loved Shayla, who felt empowered or inspired by her, she will always be in the first season for you to come back to whenever you need her, and if I ever get the chance, I would love to continue her story. Thank you for supporting her, and thank you for supporting me. I could not have asked for a better cast, crew, or character for my first acting role, and I cannot wait to see what’s next.#stevenandshaylaforever"

While she didn’t say why she won’t return to Season 2, her post seems to imply that it wasn’t her decision. Prime Video hasn't commented on the matter. However, it’s unclear how the story will continue for Steven, especially after they exchanged their “I love you.” But, as there are two new characters coming, one portrayed by Elsie Fisher and named Skye.

While we don’t know much about this new character, Fisher told E! News that "Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before." Per Collider, Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty already wrapped filming.