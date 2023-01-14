Miss Universe 2023 will air tonight at 7 PM (ET) in New Orleans, hosted by Olivia Culpo and Jeannine Mai Jenkins, and broadcast on the Roku Channel. However, fans want to know if they can vote for their favorite: check everything you need to know.

The 71th Miss Universe will take place tonight at 7 PM (ET) at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The show will be broadcasted by the Roku Channel, and it will be hosted by Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo alongside "The Real" star Jeannine Mai Jenkins.

Eighty-six contestants will try to be the next Miss Universe and succeed Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned in December 2021. Among the favorites are Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi, Miss Colombia María Fernanda Aristizabal and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel.

As usual, fans want to show their support to their favorite contestant and they can do so sharing the hashtag #MissUniverse and the name of the country. However, many wonder if they can vote and if that vote will be counted. Check it out.

How can I vote for the 2023 Miss Universe?

Fan voting for the 2023 Miss Universe is closed. Fans had the chance to vote for their favorite contestant until Friday, Jan. 13th on the official page and on the official app. However, you can still watch the ceremony and participate in the social media surveys.

Apart from being streamed on the Roku Channel, the show will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo. This is the first edition of the contest under the leadership of Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, who became the first woman to own the Miss Universe organization.

On the other hand, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and correspondent Zuri Hall will give commentary backstage.There will also be performances by New Orleans artists like Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation.