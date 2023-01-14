The 71st annual Miss Universe competition will take place tonight at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, where 86 women will compete for the crown. Check out when and how to watch it or stream it.

A new Miss Universe will be crowned tonight at the 71st annual edition of the competition. This year, the ceremony will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. And there will be a few changes to the contest.

This is the first edition after Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip and her Thailand-based company, JKN Global Group became owner of the organization. Eighty-six women will be competing for the crown, and the winner will replace current Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who represented India and was declared the winner in December 2021.

Meanwhile, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is among the favorites, which also include Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi, Miss Brazil Mia Mamede and Miss Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizabal. Check out how to watch the ceremony.

Time and where to watch or stream free the Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe 2023 will stream live on the Roku Channel at 7 PM (ET). It will also be available to watch for free on the Roku Channel website. You can also watch it at the same time on Telemundo in Spanish.

Who will host the Miss Universe 2023?

Steve Harvey won’t come back for a sixth year as host. This time, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo will host the show alongside "The Real" star Jeannine Mai Jenkins. On the other hand, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and "Access Hollywood" correspondent Zuri Hall, who has hosted the last two Miss USA competitions, will give commentary backstage.

Who will perform at the Miss Universe 2023?

The show isn’t known for its musical numbers but there will be performances by New Orleans legends like Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation. According to the CEO of Miss Universe, they want to create a new show under the first woman’s leadership.