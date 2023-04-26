Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt for the last two Mission Impossible installments. 'Dead Reckoning - Part I' will arrive in theaters in July, and many famous faces will return to the saga. Check out who is coming back and the new characters.

Tom Cruise is getting ready to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt with the upcoming seventh film in the Mission Impossible franchise. ‘Dead Reckoning: Part I,' directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will arrive in theaters this summer, and it’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Cruise has been portraying the character since 1996, when he was 34 years old. Now at 60, the actor is still running (and flying, and jumping out of helicopters, and riding motorcycles) after bad guys who are trying to destroy the world.

Of course, while he might be a star, he is not the only part of the appeal. Throughout the years, he has been accompanied by numerous stars as allies or villains such as Henry Cavill, Vanessa Redgrave, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett and more. So, who is part of the cast in these last two films?

‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’: Which characters are returning?

While the Mission Impossible saga focuses primarily on Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, some characters have recurring roles such as IMF computer technicians Luther Stickell (played by Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (played by Simon Pegg). Both of them will come back for the final movies.

Another character that is returning is Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, who is a former MI6 agent who allied with Hunt's team during Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) and Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018).

Another familiar face, but from the first movie, will be Eugene Kittridge, former director of the IMF last seen in Mission: Impossible (1996), portrayed by Henry Czerny. Same for Vanessa Kirby, who is reprising her role as Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow, a black-market dealer and daughter of Max, whom Hunt fights in the first film. Frederick Schmidt also returns as her brother Zola Mitsopolis.

Who are the new characters for Dead Reckoning?

Haley Atwell will play Grace, who is described by McQuarrie as a "destructive force of nature.” The actress also said that her character's loyalties are "somewhat ambiguous.” Another new character and the main antagonist will be played by Esai Morales, a role that was first for Nicholas Hoult.

Shea Whigham and Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costar Greg Tarzan Davis have also roles in the film, which will be partners with Kittridge. "Shea and Tarzan represent the government," McQuarrie told EW.

"They're allies with Henry Czerny in the story and are the opposition to Tom and to the IMF.” And last but not least, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga,Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss complete the cast in undisclosed roles.