South Korean authorities gave an indication of the cause of death of K-pop idol Moon Bin. Here, check out what happened to the ASTRO boyband member.

The K-Pop industry is in mourning as of yesterday, when news broke out that a member of the band ASTRO had passed away. Singer Moon Bin was only 25 years old when the event was confirmed. He was found by his manager during the night of Wednesday, April 19.

His family and friends asked for privacy to hold the funeral at the same hospital where he was taken. Despite the statements made by the authorities, the agency that manages the boyband advised fans not to fall for fake news about the cause of death or other aspects of the star.

Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, Sanha, MJ and Jinjin made no statement so far. However, Fantagio confirmed the cancellation of all members' individual and group activities. They were soon to go on tour, which was titled Diffucion, but due to the event they will not continue with the plans.

What happened to Moon Bin?

During the night of April 19, the ASTRO band member was found dead in his apartment, located in Seoul. The singer was found by his manager at around 8:10 pm. Soon after, the South Korean authorities began the necessary investigations to find out the cause of death of the young man.

The star was only 25 years old and apparently took his own life. The police are still evaluating whether to perform an autopsy to confirm the motive, but everything indicates that this is the real cause of death, according to a Yonhap News report.