This Marvel series premiered today at Disney +. "Moon Knight" focuses on Steven Grant, this new antihero. Here, we tell you 4 things you need to know before streaming this series.

Moon Knight just premiered on Disney+. Starring Oscar Isaac, the fiction focuses on Steven Grant and the enigma within his own mind. This antihero makes a leap to live action and becomes the first new character to lead a television production of this cinematographic universe.

Oscar Isaac will give life to a superhero with dissociative identity disorder (DID), which means that our protagonist has had different personalities in the comics. The role required the actor to commit to challenging character work opposite himself; in many scenes, he had to perform full sequences as Moon Knight and his multiple personalities

This is a new Marvel antihero, alongside Isaac the series will have Ethan Hawke as the antagonist. Here, check out 4 things you need to know before streaming this series.

1. A Marvel antihero

Between villain and hero, this character was not clearly born with a streak of doing good like other Marvel superheroes. In fact, his story throughout the comics is characterized by darkness and mystery surrounding the experiences of Marc Spector and his multiple personalities: Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and more. You can read about his different personalities: here.

2. First debut of Oscar Isaac in the MCU

Oscar Isaac is famous for his roles in the modern Star Wars trilogy, Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex Machina, and most recently, Dune. With this interpretation, giving life to the Moon Knight it is his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We can say that Oscar Isaac goes from one galactic franchise to another one of superheroes.

3. How was he born in the comics?

Moon Knight debuted in the House of Ideas comics with Werewolf by Night #32, published in 1975. Marc Spector, the man behind the mask, is a former CIA agent and retired US Navy officer who became he plays as a mercenary and has the function of being the terrestrial avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the Moon. It is the original creation of the writer Doug Moench and cartoonist Don Perlin. He was initially considered an antagonist for a single issue, but later reappeared in Marvel Spotlight and more titles, due to his popularity with the public.

4. Mental health as a central theme

True to the original character, Moon Knight will also address the protagonist's dissociative identity disorder and present him as a mentally tormented man who cannot lead a routine life like other people. In the pages of Marvel, Marc Spector deals with his alternate identities all the time, while carrying out various missions under the command of the god Khonshu.