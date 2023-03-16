Moon Knight will have a second season and Oscar Isaac will return to play the Egyptian Marvel character that captivated audiences. Here, check when the new episodes will be released.

The MCU continues to add characters and some series have had many more viewers than some promising movie titles. Moon Knight premiered its first season in March of last year and with only 6 episodes it captivated many fans with its Egyptian style.

Now, it's time for Oscar Isaac to return with his mythical character and new adventures. Ethan Hawke took the role of the villain and it fit him perfectly, while by the end of the show we saw how May Calamawy became important.

Although the creator of the series, Jeremy Slater, did not confirm the arrival of new episodes. Many have already taken it for granted and the actor from Guatemala has already given some clues. In addition, there is a theory that confirms that we could see Kang the Conqueror in the second season.

Moon Knight: When will the second season be released?

It is not yet known exactly when the new episodes will be released. However, @EmberOnCulture posted on social media that "Ms. Marvel S2 and Moon Knight S2 will premiere before Secret Wars". So it would have to be before May 1, which is when the series will arrive on Disney+.

Moon Knight: Who is the cast of the second season?

Oscar Isaac is one of the few confirmed to return, playing Steven Grant and Marc Spector again. We believe that Ethan Hawke will not be present in the new episodes, but that there will be another villain who will be the main character of the story. Everything indicates that it will be Jonathan Majors, who will be giving life to Kang the Conqueror.

In an interview of Jeremy Slater with The Direct, the executive producer talked about the presence of this character in the story of Moon Knight and it seems that we have missed some details related to the first season.

"There was a line in the script, and I don’t know if it survived. I can’t remember. But there was a line where, I think Steven, is sort of rattling off some Egyptian history that he has locked away in his brain, and he did mention Rama-Tut. I don’t remember if that scene, if that line is still in the show or not. But it was that small, it was him mentioning a list of famous pharaohs or something like that. But that was Nick Pepin, one of our executives at Marvel, that was his idea to sort of slip that in there as a fun Easter egg", he said.

Rama-Tut is one of the many versions of Kang who managed to travel to Ancient Egypt and ended up ruling as a powerful pharaoh. It is likely that we will see Majors bringing this multiverse character to life. May Calamawy is also expected to return as Layla El-Faouly.