Anne Hathaway is set to star in one of the movies that will revolutionize the film industry... titled Mother Mary. Here, check out all about the upcoming movie.

A24 is the studio that has been creating some of the most important works so far, from Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale. Now, it's time to see what's the next production destined for greatness.... Which will star Anne Hathaway and be titled Mother Mary.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that David Lowery will be directing, who will soon be releasing other works such as the new live-action Peter Pan and Wendy. So far many aspects of the project remain under wraps but several media outlets reported that filming will take place in Germany.

Film-und Medienstiftung NRW and DFFF will be responsible for the financing. So far there are only two actresses confirmed in the cast and they will play the main characters of this epic pop drama. Here, check out everything that is known about the feature film...

Who will make the soundtrack for Mother Mary?

The new production will feature several original songs by great artists and it is expected that the musicalization will be one of the most important parts of the project. So far it is known that Charli XCX and producer Jack Antonoff will be two of the members of the soundtrack.

While they will also have the collaboration of Daniel Hart. The composer has already worked with the director on several other studio films, such as The Green Knight, A Ghost Story and more. This means that they already know each other and we can get an idea of the style of the background music.

Who are the cast of Mother Mary?

Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada and Les Misérables) and Michaela Coel (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and I May Destroy You) will star in the story. Although it is not yet known what their characters will be called, it is known that both stars will play a pop artist and an important clothing designer.

What will Mother Mary be about?

There is no official plot yet, but Deadline said the story will be a pop melodrama that will develop the relationship between a singer (Hathaway) and an iconic fashion designer (Coel). Many internet users believe the stars could be about to play the love story of the century.

When could Mother Mary be released?

It is estimated that the filming process would begin during the course of 2024, so the work could be coming to the big screen by mid to late 2025. In addition, after spending some time in theaters, Mother Mary will make its debut on one of the most popular streaming platforms.