The dynamic comedy duo, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, are back again for the sequel to Murder Mystery. Here, check out when the movie will hit the streaming platform.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are one of the most iconic comedy movie duos, as we've seen on several occasions. Now, they are back for new adventures in the sequel to Murder Mystery, four years after the release of the first installment. The next film will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt.

Previously, the plot followed New York cop Nick Spitz and his wife Audrey, who go on vacation in an attempt to fix their marriage, but only ends up being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire. This time, we will see how a new case comes to his hands but this time with Paris as the setting.

Filming took place in the streets of France and the Caribbean, ending in April 2022. The popular 52-year-old actress confirmed the fact, after sharing several images from the set on her social networks, along with the caption "Merci Paris, that's a wrap". There are only a few weeks left for its premiere on Netflix, check here to see when it will be...

When will Murder Mystery 2 be released?

The sequel to Murder Mystery will be added to Netflix's catalog at the end of March, more specifically on Friday 31. Aniston and Sandler will lead the cast, but they will not be alone, they will have great actors by their side. Some of them are Mélanie Laurent, Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tony Goldwyn, among others.

'Murder Mystery 2' latest trailer