My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is a fact and it's time to find out how one of the entertainment industry's most popular love stories continues. Here, check out when the new installment will be released and how to watch the previous ones.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding has not only become a must-see movie for fans of romantic comedies, but it has also marked an entire generation. Now it's time to see how the story continues, starring Academy Award-nominated writer Nia Vardalos as Toula Portokalos and John Corbett as Ian Miller.

The third installment will not only bring back the old cast members, but there will also be some new additions, such as Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou. Rita Wilson will be one of the producers and assured that the plot has brought her joy for years. "The movie has brought joy to audiences for twenty-one years. I'm so happy that more joy is on the way," she said.

Vardalos will not only be in front of the camera as one of the main characters, but she will also be in charge of directing. The plot has not yet been officially revealed, but it is estimated that this year we will have a new big wedding, so now we will have to figure out who of all the characters is ready to say I do.

When will My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 be released?

The long-awaited third part of the iconic romance movie has an official release date and has been scheduled for fall. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will hit theaters on September 8, 2023. So there are only a few months left to celebrate again a big Greek wedding, starring Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides and Joey Fatone.

How to stream the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Everyone in the Portokalos family is worried about Toula, who is still single at the age of 30. However, the young woman knows what she wants and fights to achieve her dreams: to go to college and stop working in the family restaurant. But when she succeeds, everything gets complicated, as she falls in love with an American boy whom her father cannot even see.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) – Available on HBO Max.

The Portokalos family gathers again for the wedding of Toula's parents, who have just discovered that their marriage was never declared official. A new wedding, bigger and more Greek!