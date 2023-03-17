My Ex-Friend's Wedding is the new comedy from two of the industry's most popular actresses who have been nominated for Oscars. Here, check out all about DeBose and Seyfried's new play.

Two stars will join forces to bring one of the comedies of the year, from Sony, who has obtained the rights to adapt My Ex-Friend's Wedding. Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia) and Ariana DeBose(West Side Story) are two of the most acclaimed actresses of the moment and have a successful filmography.

Kay Cannon will direct the comedy, while Sony's vice president of development and production will be overseeing the project for the company, Deadline confirmed. There are several well-known names on the list of producers, including Stacey Snider, Deb Hayward, Brad Mendelsohn and Katie Abbott.

The story is based on one of the novels by Taylor Jenkins Reid and Ashley Rodger. This is not the first time that one of the works of the author of Daisy Jones & The Six has been brought to the screen, but rather the opposite, since almost all of her titles have been bought by a production company or television studio.

What is My Ex-Friend's Wedding about?

According to Deadline, the story will portray four childhood best friends who receive a message from their drunken ex-best friend on the eve of her wedding, confessing that she thinks she's making a big mistake by throwing the event. They set out to stop her wedding and rekindle the friendship they once had.

Who is the cast of My Ex-Friend's Wedding?

No word yet on the names of the main characters, but four performers will be playing them. Amanda Seyfried, Ariana DeBose, Chloe Fineman and Megan Stalter are all set to stop her former best friend's wedding.

Now only they have been confirmed in the cast and it is certainly an interesting combination of talent. Details about the rest of the cast are expected to be revealed in a few months.

When will My Ex-Friend's Wedding be released?

It is not yet known when My Ex-Friend's Wedding will be released in theaters or if it will be available on any streaming platform. It is believed that production will begin this summer, so it is still too early to know such details.

However, we can expect that if filming is completed by the end of the year or thereabouts, it is likely that we will have the comedy by mid to late 2024.