Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender will star in the upcoming thriller from celebrated director Na Hong-Jin. Here's what we know so far about the project.

Na Hong-Jin's Hope with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender: What we know so far

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender will star in the upcoming thriller from celebrated director Na Hong-Jin, reported Deadline on March 29. It’s the filmmaker's fourth feature film, and it will be mostly spoken in Korean.

Vikander and Fassbender, who have been married since 2017, will act together for the first time since The Light Between Oceans (2016). The movie will start filming later this year in Korea, as pre-production is taking place.

This is the first project from the acclaimed director since 2016 hit The Wailing. Also on board on the project is cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, known for his work on Parasite and Burning. Here’s what we know about the film.

What is ‘Hope’ about?

Per Deadline, the movie follows “the residents of Hopo Port, where a mysterious discovery is made on the outskirts of the remote harbor town. Before long, the residents find themselves in a desperate fight for survival against something they have never encountered before.”

Who is in the cast of ‘Hope’?

Apart from Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender, HoYeon Jung from Netflix’s Squid Game has joined the project as a policewoman. Deadline reports that Vikander and Fassbender will mostly talk in English, while the other cast will speak in Korean.