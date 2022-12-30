Naomi Ackie has been in the entertainment industry for a long time and has participated in major productions. Now, with the arrival of I Wanna Dance with Somebody, it's time to know more about her path and life. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Naomi Ackie has been under the spotlight for the past few months. The actress has stepped into the shoes of the iconic Whitney Houston in the series I Wanna Dance with Somebody, where she proved that acting is not her only talent. One of the doubts that has been installed after the preview is if the young woman really sang.

Well, the mystery is over and Ackie has made some statements about it. "I can sing, but I'm not a singer", she explained during an interview, later adding, "I sing the first song you hear in the movie, when she's a little younger and needed to refine herself. I only sing for the dramatic moments, so I sing in one of the office scenes, when she's choosing a song. But I don't do it too much. 97.9 percent of it is Whitney".

The star has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time and has worked on several super productions, such as Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker. Now, in the new super production that portrays the life and work of the songwriter of I Will Always Love You, she can be seen developing a new role like never before.

Naomi Ackie's age and family

Naomi was born on November 2, 1992 in Walthamstow, London. She is currently 30 years old. She is a second generation immigrant from Grenada and her family consists of her parents and two brothers. His father was employed by Transport for London and his mother worked for the UK National Health Service.

She attended Walthamstow School for Girls. She got her first role at the age of 11, when she played the angel Gabriel in a school Christmas play. She then studied at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, from which she graduated in 2012.

Naomi Ackie's love life

Ackie has always been quite reserved about her private life and especially about relationships. She has not been known to have any partner so far, but it could be said that she is currently single, as far as it is known.

During several interviews, the actress assured the importance of homosexual relationships in the Houston biopic. "I find it a liberation . It's part of her story. The love between Robyn and Whitney was so pure, real and dynamic. It moved, it changed, they never put a name to it. And I love that. It's part of Whitney's story. It deserves to be told", Naomi said.

She also added that in the event the producers had decided to remove Houston's relationship with Crawford from the story, she would likely turn down the role. "It matters and that's me as a young black woman. There are so many more stories to tell. If I can be a part of helping that representation, give people more confidence to then step forward and tell their own stories, because some of these experiences are not mine", she finished.

Naomi Ackie's net worth

According to The Wiki Feed, the model and actress' net worth is $2 million. Although she didn't earn much in the beginning with her first roles, her salary increased after participating in a few hits. Lady Macbeth catapulted her to success, so after 2016, her fortune and financial comfort has stabilized.

Naomi Ackie's movies and TV shows

Her first successful role in the film industry was in Lady Macbeth during 2016, for which she won her first British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer in 2017. She went on to appear in several films, some like Yardie in 2018 and Star Wars: Episode IX - Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

She also managed to land a lead role in the second season of the Netflix series, The End of the F***ing World, during 2019. Here, check out her complete filmography:

Movies

I Used to Be Famous as Amber

Lady Macbeth as Anna

Yardie as Mona

The Corrupted as Grace

Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker as Jannah

I Wanna Dance with Somebody as Whitney Houston

TV shows