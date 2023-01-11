Naomi Osaka has announced that she won’t be competing at the 2023 WTA Tour because she is expecting her first baby. Many fans wonder who is her boyfriend. Check out everything we know.

Naomi Osaka, former World No. 1 and winner of four Grand Slams, has announced that she won’t be competing at the 2023 WTA Tour because she is expecting her first baby. The Japanese announced the news with a statement on her Twitter account. Now, many fans wonder who she is dating.

After her first Grand Slam win at the 2018 US Open against Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka became one of the best young players on the WTA Tour. However, despite winning three more majors and other titles, the Japanese have also dealt with mental health issues that push her away from competition.

While not playing, Osaka has focused on other endeavors such as her clothing line and the creation of her own representation agency, which already signed Nick Kyrgios. Of course, her personal life has also been a priority to her. So, here, check out who her boyfriend is and what she says about this new stage in her life.

Who is Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend?

Naomi Osaka has been dating Cordae Amari Dunston since 2019. He is a Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter. He has a deal with Atlantic record, and he has released two studio albums The Lost Boy and From a Birds Eye View.

Fans caught a glimpse of their relationship in her Netflix’s documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” released in July 2021. The tennis star has also shared about the first time they met an NBA game in Los Angeles:

“I just remember seeing that there were so many people who wanted to take a picture with him,” Osaka told GQ. “And I just thought it was really cool how friendly and welcoming he was with everyone,” she added.

While they have been open about their relationship, they also have kept their issues private.

“We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us,” Cordae told GQ. “So we kind of move very reclusively. We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred,” he explained to the outlet.

What did Osaka say about the pregnancy?

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it is the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from sport have really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” she wrote.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is ofr my kid to watch one of my matches and say ‘that’s my mom’, haha. 2023 will be a year that it’ll be full of lessons for me and I'll see you guys at the start of the next one because I’ll be on Aus 2024,” she concluded.