Napoleon is the upcoming historical drama film that promises to be one of the most epic movies ever, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Here, check out all about director Ridley Scott's project.

Joaquin Phoenix will not only return next year with the sequel to the Joker, a character that won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. He will also star in one of the most interesting stories, that of the Emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte. The next film is under the direction of Ridley Scott (Gladiator), one of the most acclaimed directors.

The scheduled release date is not yet known, but it will arrive sometime in 2023, so we will have to wait for confirmation from any member of the cast or production. Initially it was rumored that the film would be called Kitbag, but so far it has been titled Napoleon. The original title was derived from the saying, "There is a general's baton hidden in every soldier's kitbag".

Apple Studios is the production company in charge of financing and producing the upcoming film, which has already begun filming in the UK. Once ready for release, it will premiere on Apple TV+ under license from Disney. The story will tell great moments and will contain several iconic battle scenes, such as Waterloo.

Who are the cast of Napoleon?

The upcoming film will bring four major stars to the big screen. Joaquin Phoenix will lead the story as Napoleon, while he is joined by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Empress Josephine, Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) as Paul Barras and Youssef Kerkour (Dracula) as Louis Nicolas Davout.

On the other hand, here you can check the complete list of the actors that will participate and their respective roles:

Gavin Spokes as Moulins

John Hollingworth as Marshal Ney

Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander

Jonathan Barnwell as Bourrienne

Benjamin Chivers as Young Eugene Beauharnais

Ian McNeice

Ben Miles as Coulancourt

Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte

Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus

Phil Cornwell as Sanson 'The Borreau'

Paul Rhys as Talleyrand

Sam Crane as Jacques-Louis David

Harry Taurasi as Citizen Lacombe

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Mid Shipman

What will the Napoleon movie be about?

As confirmed by IMDb, the film is an original and personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

"Napoleon is a man who has always fascinated me. He came from nothing to rule everything, but in the meantime he waged a romantic war with his adulterous wife Joséphine. He conquered the world to try to win her love, and when he couldn't, he conquered it to destroy her and destroyed himself in the process", the director confessed in a statement.