One of Napoli’s top players is featured on a box of condoms as the country has simply gone mad for their local star.

Napoli is getting ready to celebrate, the two-time Serie A champions are 18 points above the rest in the league and are well on their way for a historic third title. On the UEFA Champions League front the former side of Diego Maradona will play the quarterfinals against AC Milan.

For one Napoli player, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the popularity of the Georgian winger has spun out of control. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is everywhere in his native country where he has scored 10 goals in 19 games for his national team.

Now a condom company called Aiisa Condoms has taken this opportunity of Kvaratskhelia’s popularly to promote safe sex in a way. The new condoms now have the face of the Napoli forward to the excitement, so to speak, of its users.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on box of condoms

The new Khvicha Kvaratskhelia condoms were announced on Aiisa Condoms Facebook page, many Napoli supporters welcomed the product and began to make funny comments pertaining to the strike rate of Kvaratskhelia.

The condom company has also put out a product with the face of Argentine World Cup champion Lionel Messi, kissing the World Cup. No word yet if the company can use the images of Kvaratskhelia and Messi but for now they are cashing in on the world’s other biggest passion… soccer.