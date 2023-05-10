While promoting her movie May December, directed by Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman took some time to reflect on the downfall of the Time's Up organization, which started in 2018 as a way to promote a safer workplace in Hollywood and beyond.

Natalie Portman is promoting her upcoming drama May December, directed by Todd Haynes, which is set to premiere in competition at 2023 Cannes Festival. However, in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress also took time to reflect on the Me Too movement and how the Time’s Up initiative dissolved.

After the Harvey Weinstein’s accusations and the start of the Me Too movement in late 2017, several celebrities, including Portman, Shonda Rhimes, Jessica Capshaw, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria, were among the supporters of Time’s Up, an organization to raise money to support victims of sexual harassment.

However, Time’s Up also received criticism due to not being able to live up to the expectations and their political ties to men accused of harassment themselves, such as then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which was the tipping point for the downfall of the organization.

Portman speaks on the downfall of Time’s Up

When asked about the downfall of Time’s Up (with only the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund still working), Portman expressed that it was “really, really heartbreaking that Time’s Up dissipated the way it did. I think a lot of people make mistakes, but mistakes are deadly for activism.”

She continued, “You have to be so perfect in order to demand the change that you want to see, and I don’t know, maybe acknowledging all our imperfection as humans and saying that people can do something wrong and also be good at something else, having a little bit more shades of gray might actually let us get to more progress.”

“There was something so powerful about just gathering women with similar experiences and sharing. And so many amazing things have spun off it that I think those relationships have persisted and have turned into incredible other projects, but it still is painful that Time’s Up doesn’t exist anymore as it was. For an entire movement to not be allowed to exist because of individual mistakes or even collective mistakes, I think that we have to be able to make mistakes and learn from them and allow that," she concluded.

*Transcript via Vanity Fair