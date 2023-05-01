Within three days, this French action thriller has become the most watched movie on the platform, despite other big releases such as "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" or "The Tourist's Guide To Love."

Netflix: The action thriller that is the most watched movie on the platform right now

May is going to be a big month for Netflix, as the streaming service will be releasing several high-anticipated projects such as the series XO, Kitty and the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte. However, for now, an unexpected action thriller is the most watched movie on the platform.

This film has taken the crown to other movies such as Whitney Houston’s musical biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which is currently second at the most-watched list. This feature had a theatrical run in December of last year, and came to the platform on April 22.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s original rom-com “A Tourist’s Guide To Love” with Rachel Leigh Cook is third in the ranking, with other titles such as “Sing 2” and “Shark Tale,” as well as the live-action ’90s classic “Matilda,” making the Top 10. But, you will be surprised by the film that tops the list.

AKA, the most-watched movie in the US on Netflix this past week

According to the website Flixtor, which reveals data of views across streaming platforms, “AKA” is the most popular film on Netflix right now. It’s a French action film that follows a special ops agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a crime syndicate and forges a bond with the boss’ son.

The movie stars Alban Lenoir, who is also a screenwriter and stuntman. The rest of the cast include Thibault de Montalembert, Sveva Alviti, Saidou Camara, Lucille Guillaume, Kevin Layne, Philippe Resimont, Vincent Heneine and Nathalie Odzierejko, as well as a ex-soccer player Eric Cantona in the role of Victor Pastore.

While the movie has received mixed critics, the audience has given it a 91% score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. However, it’s good to note that the film has many scenes of brutal violence so it’s not a family-friendly movie.